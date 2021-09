Sometimes, life be like this. Memory Lane isn't as welcoming as I hoped it would be pic.twitter.com/6xH2dC8gbl. Word of the Day: Extemporaneous. IT'S GONNA GET WILD. Oregon's in for a wild time when they stroll into the 'Shoe packed with 100,000 strong. For most of them, it's going to be like nothing they've ever experienced before, and they know it.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO