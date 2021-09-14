Victim identified in fatal car crash near Bottineau
BOTTINEAU, N.D. — Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man killed in a car crash on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12, in Bottineau County. According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, John Carl Krogen of Bottineau was traveling south on Bottineau County 57, in a Mercury Grand Marquis just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday when his car left the gravel roadway, entered the east ditch and struck a tree in a ravine. Krogen was found unresponsive at the scene and pronounced dead.www.thedickinsonpress.com
Comments / 0