Fairfax County, VA

Teen Charged In Father's Murder Accused Of Burying Burned Remains In Backyard

By Jax Miller
 6 days ago
A Virginia teen has been arrested after police say he killed his elderly father and buried him in the backyard. Philip Nguyen, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of his father Truman Nguyen, 78, according to a press release from the Fairfax County Police Department. Police say Philip Nguyen stabbed his father to death before burning his body and burying it in the backyard.

