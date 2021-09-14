CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Civil Rights Probe Of Georgia Prisons Launched Which Will Investigate Sexual Abuse of Gay And Transgender Inmates

By Gina Tron
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons, citing particular concern about violence. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department’s civil rights division, said the investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.” It will also look into sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by both prisoners and staff.

41nbc.com

It’s the Law: Georgia prisons investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”. The U.S. Department of Justice announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons. The investigation focuses on prisoner-on-prisoner violence, sexual abuse of LGBT prisoners and understaffing.
wgxa.tv

Fifteen Middle Georgia District prisons included in federal probe

MACON, Ga (WGXA)-- The United States Department of Justice announced today the launch of a federal, comprehensive investigation into whether Georgia prisons follow the law when it comes to inmate safety. Of the 35 medium-to-close security prisons under investigation, 15 of them are in Middle Georgia. “When formerly incarcerated individuals...
Duluth News Tribune

Justice Department probing violence in Georgia prisons

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday launched a statewide civil investigation into Georgia's prisons, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and whether the state is violating inmates' constitutional rights by failing to adequately protect them. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division said...
Washington Times

DOJ launches ‘pattern or practice’ probe into Georgia prisons

The Justice Department announced Tuesday a civil rights investigation into state prisons in Georgia. The “pattern or practice” probe will focus on violence among prisoners, allegations of sexual abuse of LGBT prisoners by staff and fellow prisoners, and whether the state is providing adequate protection from harm. Kristen Clarke, assistant...
Shore News Network

Justice Department announces investigation into conditions in Georgia prisons

ATLANTA – The Justice Department announced today that it has opened a statewide civil investigation into conditions of confinement of prisoners held in Georgia’s prisons. “Individuals sentenced to prison in Georgia Department of Corrections facilities deserve to be treated humanely,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Our office is committed to ensuring state prisoners are safe while serving their sentences. We look forward to working cooperatively with the Georgia Department of Corrections to ensure the safety of all individuals in its prisons.”
mediaite.com

‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
WCJB

U.S. Department of Education launches civil rights investigation into Florida’s ban on mask mandates in schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The U.S. Department of Education is launching a civil rights investigation into Florida’s policy banning mask mandates in public schools. Education department officials, at the direction of President Joe Biden, are determining whether the ban on masks harms people with disabilities. The feds argue that allowing parents to opt-out of mask requirements puts some disabled students at risk because people with certain disabilities are at greater risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.
Fox News

Cops and protesters gather at US Capitol for ‘Justice for J6’ rally

A massive police response mobilized outside a fenced-off U.S. Capitol Saturday morning to greet a group of right-wing protesters who insist their noon demonstration won’t descend into violence. Advocates at the "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, D.C., plan to denounce what they call the "inhumane treatment" of dozens of...
Fox News

Psaki snaps at male reporter over question about abortion, Biden's faith: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter Thursday after he asked how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion. Owen Jensen, a reporter with EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked Psaki during her daily press briefing why the president supports abortion "when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong."
WSAV-TV

Police cut shirt off Wayne County corrections officer accused of bringing contraband to inmates

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Wayne County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly bringing contraband to prisoners. The man was “stripped of his authority” and a video posted on the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Facebook page shows an officer cutting off his uniform in front of a group at the Wayne County Jail. The video has since been deleted.
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Daily Beast

The QAnon Shaman Just Pleaded Guilty in the Capitol Riots. Now He Wants to Rebrand.

The “QAnon Shaman” has finally stopped fighting the feds over his role in the Capitol insurrection. Even if his ostensible rebrand is the least believable thing ever. Jacob Chansley, the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin, pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding—the most serious charge against him.
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
