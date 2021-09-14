“Titans Radio Becomes Tigers Radio for One Night Only”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On August 21, Humphreys County (70 miles west of Nashville) sustained 17″ of rain in a matter of hours. The result was catastrophic flooding that resulted in 20 deaths, more than 500 homes damaged (over 200 totally destroyed), countless businesses and schools damaged and roads literally washed away. This flood has received nationwide attention as the clean-up begins: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/26/us/tennessee-floods-victims.html. The Titans Foundation has given $50,000 to help and our organization sent two teams of staff members down to help. All of our people who have come back are stunned at the devastation. Rebuilding is going to be a long, long process.