CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humphreys County, TN

“Titans Radio Becomes Tigers Radio for One Night Only”

By Rick Russo
wvlt.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On August 21, Humphreys County (70 miles west of Nashville) sustained 17″ of rain in a matter of hours. The result was catastrophic flooding that resulted in 20 deaths, more than 500 homes damaged (over 200 totally destroyed), countless businesses and schools damaged and roads literally washed away. This flood has received nationwide attention as the clean-up begins: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/26/us/tennessee-floods-victims.html. The Titans Foundation has given $50,000 to help and our organization sent two teams of staff members down to help. All of our people who have come back are stunned at the devastation. Rebuilding is going to be a long, long process.

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Humphreys County, TN
City
Waverly, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcast Radio#The Titans Foundation#Titans Radio#White House#Tigers Radio#Gofundme

Comments / 0

Community Policy