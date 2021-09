Vaccine mandates mean that students are finally allowed to enjoy the complete college experience that they’ve been deprived of over the last year. But being vaccinated is not the end of the pandemic, especially with the spread of the new Delta variant. Despite this, many college students feel entitled to disregard the (minimal) restrictions required to prevent another campus closure. The hypocrisy is not so visible on campus. In fact, many do very well at complying with guidelines in school or preaching the importance of being masked and vaccinated in classes and school events. But, as soon as they set foot off campus, they do the exact opposite by attending house parties and other super-spreader events.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO