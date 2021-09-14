Suit up! Honoring Latino heritage on the field

The Vancouver Canadians got the better of their 2021 stadium-mates Sunday as they salvaged the last series of the year.Shumpei Yoshikawa struck out nine while flashing an excellent curveball. But style points weren't enough for the Hillsboro Hops to overcome a stalwart hitting performance by the Vancouver Canadians, who exploded in the fifth inning to bury their stadium-mates Sunday, Sept. 19 — the final game of the High-A season. Yoshikawa shouldered the 8-2 loss, although three of the five runs charged to him scored on reliever José Santamaria's watch in the decisive fifth. Two more were charged to Santamaria, although...

