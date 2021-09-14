CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Suit up! Honoring Latino heritage on the field

By Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tumblr Email
Smithsonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente once declared, “When I put on my uniform, I feel I am the proudest man on earth.” Uniforms are one of the most visually impactful indications of team identity. For players and fans alike, they represent participation in something bigger than themselves. And for some teams, uniforms offer a chance to proudly proclaim their cultural heritage and represent their community. Before Jackie Robinson broke the color line in 1947, much of Latino baseball history happened outside of Major League Baseball (MLB). Denied participation in professional baseball, Latinas and Latinos created their own teams, and their jerseys represented not only team unity, but also community identity and cultural pride.

americanhistory.si.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Picnic table honoring Mike Hayward at Leinbaugh Field

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Foundation, Inc. and the Independence Community School District (ICSD) would like to extend their thanks to the Hayward family for a recent donation in memory of Mike Hayward. The family honored him with a plaque on a picnic table at Leinbaugh Field which reads, “Mike Hayward, Class of 1969, Father, Papa, and Lifelong Fan and Supporter of Mustang Athletics.”
INDEPENDENCE, IA
The Lantern

Multicultural Center hosts events for Latino Heritage Month

The Multicultural Center will be hosting events online and in-person from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate Latino heritage. Credit: Courtesy of Indra Leyva Cook. Ohio State’s Multicultural Center will host events online and in person starting Wednesday through Oct. 15 in celebration of Latino heritage.
OHIO STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Ramone’s to be honored at American Family Field

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A sweet spot in the Chippewa valley is being recognized at American Family Field this Sept. Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Eau Claire will be honored as one of six Wis. small businesses at the stadium where the Milwaukee Brewers play. Since Ramone’s opened...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Columbia County Spotlight

Hillsboro Hops drop final game of 2021 season

The Vancouver Canadians got the better of their 2021 stadium-mates Sunday as they salvaged the last series of the year.Shumpei Yoshikawa struck out nine while flashing an excellent curveball. But style points weren't enough for the Hillsboro Hops to overcome a stalwart hitting performance by the Vancouver Canadians, who exploded in the fifth inning to bury their stadium-mates Sunday, Sept. 19 — the final game of the High-A season. Yoshikawa shouldered the 8-2 loss, although three of the five runs charged to him scored on reliever José Santamaria's watch in the decisive fifth. Two more were charged to Santamaria, although...
HILLSBORO, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Hillsboro finishes with series win over Vancouver

The Hops season comes to an end with four-out-of-five wins over the Canadians.The Hillsboro Hops finished the year with a mixed bag of results this past week, taking four of their five games with the Vancouver Canadians. After winning each of the first four games of the scheduled six-game series with their 2021 stadium-mates and watching Saturday's fifth game be cancelled due to rain, the Hops dropped the series — and season — finale 8-2 Sunday, Sept. 19. Shumpei Yoshikawa struck out nine while flashing an excellent curveball. But style points weren't enough for the Hops to overcome a stalwart...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy