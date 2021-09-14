CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 2 of In Vogue: The 2000s Is an Oral History of the Met Gala

By Laird Borrelli-Persso n
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Listen to the second episode of the In Vogue: The 2000s podcast now. The Met gala has become such a part of popular culture that it’s gone meta, with guests making references to famous red-carpet moments. Like fashion, the party of the year—an event through which the operating budget of the Costume Institute is raised—changes with the times. Episode two of In Vogue: The 2000s is an oral history that charts how the Met gala went from a local fundraiser attended by members of the fashion industry and New York society and to a star-studded global celebration under the guidance of Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

www.vogue.com

