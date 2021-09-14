8 Shows Like Psych to Watch While You Wait for the Third Psych Movie

I have never really been a big fan of scary movies. I guess if they’re done in the right way I’m into them, but for the most part I can’t watch someone’s creation from the deep dark places in their brain projected onto a TV or movie screen. I mean, have you seen Saw? But, if scary movies and making an extra $1300.00 is your thing then this opportunity might be for you. A company wants to pay someone to watch 13 scary movies. They’ll also send you a FitBit to wear so they can measure your heartrate to see how scared you get. They want to see if a lower budget scary movie can be just as scary as one with a much higher budget. If this sounds like something for you apply here! Below are the 13 movies they’d want you to watch.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO