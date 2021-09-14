Tuesday News Roundup

Gov. Gavin Newsom could be ousted from office if a majority of voters statewide favor his recall in an election that ends with polls closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Republican organizers gathered enough signatures -- 12 percent of voters from the last election that come from at least five different counties -- to prompt the recall election against Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco and the state's lieutenant governor before being elected governor in 2018.