These soldiers, consiglieres, under bosses, and bosses are obviously not students of history, and don't seem to comprehend that we're going to catch them”. Four residents of Franklin Square were among 10 Colombo organized crime family members and associates charged with committing labor racketeering, extortion, money laundering, loansharking, fraud, drug trafficking and other crimes on behalf of the crime organization in a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday.

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO