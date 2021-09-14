Behind the Scenes With Sharon Stone at Her First-Ever Met Gala

If Sharon Stone is to be believed, she was a “hairy beast” up until a few hours before she stepped onto the red carpet of Monday night’s Met Gala. “I’m with the wrecking crew, in the full throes of being made over,” she tells me that afternoon, occasionally pausing the phone call to address her hair and makeup artists. Somehow, this is all new for Stone. She’s never attended the extravaganza—(“yes, really—after 100 years in the business”)—and she’s never worn an everyday look by Thom Browne, let alone one of his masterpieces. Even full-on glam is new for the actress. “I’m very much that girl who gets up and washes [her] face with water and just throws on whatever's there,” she says. Prior to what genuinely sounds like a life-changing facial the day before, the only skincare expert in her life was “an Orthodox Jewish guy I go to to get my moles checked.”