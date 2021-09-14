A New Bioscience Company Just Raised $15 Million To ‘Revive’ Woolly Mammoths

When Woolly Mammoths roamed the earth the world was a much different place. Ice Age and frozen tundra were the order of the day. Now I think most of us have seen Jurassic Park and the dinosaurs that were brought back with DNA from a past life. Well that may be happening with the Woolly Mammoth. Woolly mammoths were champion walkers. In the space of his lifetime, one single mammoth who trundled through the ancient Arctic traveled so persistently that his accumulated mileage would have been enough to circumnavigate the planet—twice. The clues come from geochemical isotopes locked inside the Ice Age beast’s tusk, a toothy time capsule that acts like an ancient mammoth tracker. The resurrection of these giant beasts is in part fantasy yet reality. A company, Colossal, believes that resurrecting the mammoth could plug a hole in the ecosystem left by their decline about 10,000 years ago. Mammoths once scraped away layers of snow so that cold air could reach the soil and maintain the permafrost. After they disappeared, the accumulated snow, with its insulating properties, meant the permafrost began to warm, releasing greenhouse gases. A stretch, but hey whatever works on slowing the global warming. For more on the Woolly Mammoths return, read below.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO