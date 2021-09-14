CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Bioscience Company Just Raised $15 Million To ‘Revive’ Woolly Mammoths

Cover picture for the articleThe company, called Colossal, plans to use genetic engineering to modify elephant DNA and create a hybrid animal that resembles the woolly mammoth. It sounds like something from science fiction, if not horror. But the mission of Colossal is very real. The company seeks to revive the woolly mammoth by creating a hybridized elephant with its characteristics, all to help fight climate change.

