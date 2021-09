Giannis Antetokounmpo showed the world last season why he is one of the greatest players in the NBA today as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years. After hoisting the Finals MVP, many have started to say that Antetokounmpo could be the best Buck to ever lace them up. That is a feasible argument, particularly as he is currently on track to lead the Bucks in all five major statistical categories for their history. More than likely, he will accomplish this and set the record for all five of these major statistical categories in the next five to six seasons.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO