Few voting issues reported with California recall election

By ADAM BEAM
 6 days ago
California Recall-GOP Fraud Claims People listen during a meeting of volunteers to get out the vote by supporters of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom at the San Diego Republican Party Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in San Diego. Republicans led by former President Donald Trump are already claiming California's gubernatorial recall election is rigged. That messaging poses a problem for Republican Party officials, who are encouraging everyone to vote while maintaining concerns about the state's election security.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Californians voted to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office on Tuesday, ending a statewide recall election that saw some Republicans again float unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Days before the polls closed, the campaign of one of the leading Republican candidates promoted a website urging people to sign a petition that declared Newsom had already won because of voter fraud. That language was lifted from a petition circulated to help former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn last year's presidential election results.

By Tuesday afternoon, that language was removed from the website, leaving only a form for people to report “irregularities, interference, or intimidation while voting.” A spokeswoman for Elder said the website is operated by a third party and that “websites update their language all the time."

Elder did not revive any such claims Tuesday night, quickly conceding the race and urging booing supporters to “be gracious in defeat."

The claims of fraud — both from Elder and former President Donald Trump — prompted a rebuke from Newsom in an election night victory speech.

“Democracy is not a football. You don't throw it around,” Newsom said. “It's more like a, I don't know, an antique vase. You can drop it and smash it into a million different pieces. And that's what we're capable of doing if we don't stand up to meet the moment and push back.”

There were few reported problems with voting on Tuesday. A polling center in Tulare County was closed because of a wildfire, with voters redirected to nearby alternatives. And a poll worker at a West Hollywood voting site was removed for wearing a pro-Trump shirt, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office.

In the Woodland Hills neighborhood last weekend, some people who showed up said they were told they had already voted, which the registrar's office said was caused by settings on some computers used to check in voters. The office said those affected were allowed to cast provisional ballots, which act as placeholders until voter eligibility is determined. Similarly, a Newsmax reporter tweeted Tuesday that he was told he had already voted at an Orange County polling place. The county registrar said he couldn't comment on this case, but anecdotally this situation happens “but in small numbers” and often there is an explanation. He, too, was allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

Some Republicans worried the fraud claims from some party leaders could suppress turnout. Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney and the national committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California, said she made a video with her husband showing them casting ballots by mail and urging everyone to do the same.

But Dhillon also said she could not say whether California's election would be secure, saying she and a team of attorneys monitoring voting have witnessed dozens of problems.

“There will be a lot of questions and potentially litigation after this election about this sloppy-at-best treatment of people’s ballots and their right to vote,” Dhillon said.

The GOP's predicament was similar to that in last year's presidential election, when many in the party feared that Trump's claims about widespread fraud from expanded mail-in voting would backfire by persuading Republicans to stay home.

In California, the GOP needed all the help it could get.

Democrats make up 46.5% of all registered voters, while Republicans make up just 24%. Independent voters are roughly equivalent to Republicans, but tend to vote Democratic. Republicans have not won a statewide office since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger won reelection as governor.

Associated Press writer Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles and Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

See AP's complete coverage of the California recall election: https://apnews.com/hub/california-recall

Action News Jax

Biden looks to turn page on 20 years of war in UN address

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden began his first visit to the U.N. General Assembly ready to make the case to world leaders that after closing the book on 20 years of war, the U.S. aims to rally allies and adversaries to work together on a slew of crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and trade and economics.
U.S. POLITICS
Action News Jax

The Latest: Foundation pledges $30.5M for vaccine inequity

WASHINGTON — Aiming to pressure wealthy countries to boost their investment in global COVID-19 vaccine sharing, the Open Society Foundations is devoting a new $30.5 million pledge to address inequity in the distribution of the live saving shots. The funds will support vaccine access and distribution efforts in lower income...
ADVOCACY
Action News Jax

Lawmakers question German poll front-runner over searches

BERLIN — (AP) — Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the front-runner in Germany's election, appeared before lawmakers during the final week of campaigning on Monday to face questions over an investigation of an anti-money-laundering unit that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry. Scholz and his Social Democrats have...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Spain: Venezuelan spymaster loses court extradition dispute

MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States. Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Rep. Tim Ryan tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Tim Ryan said Monday that he is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus. “I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine – and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse,” the Ohio Democrat wrote in a social media post announcing his diagnosis. He urged Ohio residents “to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Union condemns German police violence toward journalists

BERLIN — (AP) — The German Journalists Association on Monday condemned attacks by police against reporters covering a far-left protest in the eastern city of Leipzig on Saturday. The union, known by its German acronym DJV, said at least three journalists were physically assaulted by officers, while several other reporters...
PROTESTS
