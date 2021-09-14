What can I do if a police officer knowingly and willingly violated my civil rights?

A San Francisco police officer knowingly and willingly violated my civil rights; I have the video. I confronted him at his station and filmed the whole encounter. He knew I had caught him violating my rights and his fellow brothers in blue witnessed the whole thing. Out of anger, the officer began to charge towards me in spite of me invoking my social distancing, covid safety precautions, moving away, and fearing for my life. He then proceeded to admit to stalking me and threatened to falsely arrest me on a 5150. He also instructed one of the officers present to file a false police report based on his specific wordings. I have the whole incident on videotape. I filed a complaint with the Department of Police Accountability and with the District Attorney’s Office. But, by then the officer had “resigned” and I was told that they could not do anything about it, but, I was advised that an attorney could help. So, here I am seeking for assistance.