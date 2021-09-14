Former PCHS star Devonte Hardiman makes 10 total tackles for Hanover Saturday
In Hanover College’s 500th football win, Devonte Hardiman was a 10. Literally. The former Princeton Community athlete made eight solo tackles and assisted on two for a total of 10 in the Panthers’ 21-14 Saturday win over visiting Adrian College. It marked a bounce back from their season-opening 56-34 loss to Centre College on September 4, not quite six months after they won the Heartland Conference championship in a spring season that replaced the canceled 2020 season.www.pdclarion.com
