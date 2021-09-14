Local cold-pressed juice bar opens second location in Anchorage amid Covid uncertainty

When Stephanie and Collin Agni opened their first Pure & Pressed Juice location in late 2019 at Huffman Business Park, they never could have imagined the challenges their business was about to face. Just two months later, 2020 happened. While COVID-19 was unfortunate in countless ways, it also provided opportunity. With health, wellness and overall wellbeing top of mind for most people, Pure & Pressed Juice was able to provide guests with the option of real, healthy food that was simple and accessible. Offering plant-forward choices that support healthy living and an active community has contributed to a thriving local brand.