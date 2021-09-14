New study finds Perspectum’s LiverMultiScan may positively impact patient participation in liver disease care pathways
OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Perspectum Diagnostics®’s LiverMultiScan® significantly enhanced patient understanding of chronic liver disease (CLD) care in a first-of-its-kind study published in the Journal of Patient-Reported Outcomes, highlighting how it can help improve adherence to lifestyle interventions. Using a qualitative, interview-based approach, patients with CLD reported their first-hand experiences and perceptions of how LiverMultiScan’s easy-to-understand information can educate and empower them towards self-management of their disease condition.www.biospace.com
