Seqens Appoints Bob Huang Managing Director of North American CDMO Operations

Stern Joins the International Laundry Franchise After being SVP of Laundry Capital and Managing Director of Clean Ventures. September 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // NYC, NY. - Mr Jeff, the international laundry service franchise infused with cutting edge technology that provides consumers a home pickup and delivery service, welcomes Peter Stern to the team as the new Managing Director of Mr Jeff in the U.S. Anchored with more than 20 years of experience in the laundromat industry, Stern will play a critical role in helping Mr Jeff reach its overall goal to become the United State’s premier laundry service company through building a network of stores in prominent locations with stellar operators throughout the nation. This will be achieved by starting operations with the laundromats Clean Rite laundromats, with which Mr Jeff has started a pilot project to open several flagship hubs inside existing Clean Rite locations in NY and Ohio, and which already has its first hub open in Queens, 214-50 Jamaica Ave.

