Seqens Appoints Bob Huang Managing Director of North American CDMO Operations
Sanofi Veteran to Expand Seqens’ Global Footprint, Build Upon Strong Local Presence. NEWBURYPORT, Mass. & ECULLY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Seqens CDMO North America (formerly known as PCI Synthesis, Inc.), a pharmaceutical manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other specialty chemical products, today announced that Bob Huang has joined as Managing Director for North America. The company is a division of Seqens, a billion-dollar global leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients with 19 industrial sites and 3,000 employees worldwide, including more than 300 scientists, engineers and other experts.www.biospace.com
