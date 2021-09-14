Cities With the Most Financial Stress – 2021 Edition

Less likely to be tied down by family and mortgages, young people tend to be more mobile than their older counterparts. Cheaper cities where young people can afford to rent or own a home are especially attractive to those who may still be saddled with student loans or are just starting out in their careers. Nationally, people under age 30 account for about 38% of the population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. While the U.S. population is aging as a whole, and many cities are grappling with the effects of having stagnant or declining young populations, some more affordable cities and states have become especially popular among younger age groups.

