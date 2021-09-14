Cities With the Most Financial Stress – 2021 Edition
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began, a majority of Americans reported feeling anxiety and stress surrounding their finances. Researchers at the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center at the George Washington University and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation found that 60% of Americans in 2018 indicated feeling anxious when thinking about their personal finances, while half said money causes them outright stress.www.kten.com
Comments / 0