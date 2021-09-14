86-JV-21-1849-Summons and Notice

NO. 21-4-00873-18 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON. BONNIE J. POWELL, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative or is the attorney of record of the above entitled estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same, duly executed, on said personal representative or the attorneys of record, at the address below stated, and file an executed copy of same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the filing of a copy of this notice to creditors with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.

