86-JV-21-1849-Summons and Notice
In the Matter of the Child of: Ashlie Nicole Gokey, Mother. NOTICE TO: Jeffrey James Kloepfel, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 3700 Braddock Avenue NE, Suite 1100, Buffalo, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.www.tacomadailyindex.com
Comments / 0