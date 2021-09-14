CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
86-JV-21-1849-Summons and Notice

By Ken Spurrell
Tacoma Daily Index
 8 days ago

In the Matter of the Child of: Ashlie Nicole Gokey, Mother. NOTICE TO: Jeffrey James Kloepfel, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 3700 Braddock Avenue NE, Suite 1100, Buffalo, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

www.tacomadailyindex.com

Tacoma Daily Index

No. 21-3-02712-7-Summons Served by Publication

No. 21-3-02712-7 Summons Served by Publication (SMPB) In re: Petitioner/s: Dennnis A Smith Sr. And Respondent/s: Ivanilda T. Alves. To: Ivanilda T. Alves I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is:. You must respond in writing if you want the court to...
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

NO. 21-4-00873-18-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00873-18 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON. BONNIE J. POWELL, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative or is the attorney of record of the above entitled estate; that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same, duly executed, on said personal representative or the attorneys of record, at the address below stated, and file an executed copy of same with the Clerk of said Court, together with proof of such service, within four (4) months after the filing of a copy of this notice to creditors with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or the same will be barred.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tacoma Daily Index

NO. 21-5-00339-0-PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

NO. 21-5-00339-0 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. IN THE INTEREST OF BLAKE DAROLD SMITH A person under the age of Eighteen, ) TO: SHAUN THOMAS SMITH, as natural father to BLAKE DAROLD SMITH. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40836 A resolution setting Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of an alley abutting and lying south of East 30th Street, between East “K” Street to the west, and Valley View Terrace to the east, for expanded yard use. (Aaron Beckord; File No. 124.1425)
TACOMA, WA
State
Minnesota State
Tacoma Daily Index

Case #: PUY-CV-CUST-2021-0010-Custody

TO: Natcherlie Hairy-Shirt Case Name: In re: D. K. R (DOB(s): 01/29/2010, 04/03/2013,); COREY MICHAEL PHILLIPS, Petitioner(s) v. NATCHERLIE HAIRY-SHIRT, Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court is closed to the public and all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court Administrator at (253) 680-5585 at least twenty-four (24) hours before your hearing to receive conference information.
PUYALLUP, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2021-0014-Child-Family Protection Petition

Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – Adjudicatory Hearing. TO: Whom it May Concern Case Name: In re: R. B-Y. (DOB(s): 04/03/2021); Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Petitioner, v. AMANDA LYNN BERYS, UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court is closed to the public and all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court Administrator at (253) 680-5585 at least one court day before your hearing to receive conference information.
TACOMA, WA
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
whmi.com

Three Juveniles Charged As Adults In Videotaped School Beating

Three juveniles caught on video assaulting another student near Howell High School last month will be charged as adults in the incident. In a press release issued Monday afternoon, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office said that the three defendants, whose precise ages were not indicated, were charged as adults with Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison. The names of the defendants are also not being released until they are arraigned on the charges in 53rd District Court.
HOWELL, MI
reviewjournal.com

Man on death row for nearly 40 years ruled ineligible for execution

A man who has spent nearly 40 years on Nevada’s death row is ineligible for capital punishment and should be granted a new penalty hearing, the state’s high court has ruled. Samuel Howard, 73, was given the death penalty in 1983 after he was convicted of robbing Las Vegas dentist...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Herald

Jail mourns corrections officer's death

A Hubbard woman accused of running over and killing a Lawrence County corrections officer, said to be her wife, is in the Trumbull County Jail. Meanwhile, the staff at the Lawrence County jail is saddened by the death of Amanda Markowitz, 34, the victim of the deadly accident. Markowitz had worked at the jail for 10 years.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
