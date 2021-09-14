Did Justice Barrett Say She Was "Concerned About Public Perception of [the] Supreme Court"?

On Sunday, Justice Barrett spoke at the McConnell Center, University of Louisville. The AP published an article titled, "Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court." But did Barrett actually express that concern? Press were allowed to attend, but there were no recordings. With such an event, I immediately do a CTRL-F for quotation marks. I am only concerned with actual words spoken by the speaker. I do not care about how some reporter characterized the words. I've read every press account I could find, including the Louisville Courier-Journal and Louisville Public Radio. I could not find a single quote from ACB that expressed such a sentiment. Indeed, there is nothing in the AP piece that conveys this precise sentiment.