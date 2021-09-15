CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

‘Heartbroken’ Osage Nation leaders decry sale of sacred Missouri cave with ancient artwork

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkKuH_0bwEVWmT00
A Missouri cave featuring 1,000-year-old artwork from the Osage Nation was sold at auction for US$2.2m. The art inside ‘Picture Cave’ shows humans, animals and mythical creatures.

A Missouri cave containing Native American artwork from more than 1,000 years ago was sold at auction Tuesday, disappointing leaders of the Osage Nation who hoped to buy the land to “protect and preserve our most sacred site”.

A bidder agreed to pay US$2.2m to private owners for what’s known as “Picture Cave,” along with the 43 hilly acres that surround it near the town of Warrenton, about 60 miles (97km) west of St Louis.

Bryan Laughlin, director of Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers, the St Louis-based firm handling the auction, said the winning bidder declined to be named. A St Louis family that has owned the land since 1953 has mainly used it for hunting.

The cave was the site of sacred rituals and burying of the dead. It also has more than 290 prehistoric glyphs, or hieroglyphic symbols used to represent sounds or meanings, “making it the largest collection of Indigenous people’s polychrome paintings in Missouri”, according to the auction website.

Carol Diaz-Granados opposed the sale. She and her husband, James Duncan, spent 20 years researching the cave and wrote a book about it. Duncan is a scholar in Osage oral history, and Diaz-Granados is a research associate in the anthropology department at Washington University in St Louis.

“Auctioning off a sacred American Indian site truly sends the wrong message,” Diaz-Granados said. “It’s like auctioning off the Sistine Chapel.”

The Osage Nation, in a statement, called the sale “truly heartbreaking”.

“Our ancestors lived in this area for 1,300 years,” the statement read. “This was our land. We have hundreds of thousands of our ancestors buried throughout Missouri and Illinois, including Picture Cave.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIn5x_0bwEVWmT00
The ‘Picture Cave’ was the site of sacred rituals and burying of the dead. It also features more than 290 prehistoric glyphs. Photograph: Alan Cressler/AP

The cave features drawings of people, animals, birds and mythical creatures. Diaz-Granados said various means were used to create the art. Charred botanical material was used to draw. For one depiction of a mythical being, the artist created a white figure by scraping off the brown sandstone.

Diaz-Granados said the intricate details set the Missouri cave apart from other sites with ancient drawings.

“You get stick figures in other rock art sites, or maybe one little feather on the top of the head, or a figure holding a weapon,” she said. “But in Picture Cave you get actual clothing details, headdress details, feathers, weapons. It’s truly amazing.”

Years ago, analytical chemists from Texas A&M used pigment samples to determine the drawings were at least 1,000 years old.

The cave has other history, too, Laughlin said. European explorers visited in the 1700s and wrote the ship captain’s name and names of some crew members on the walls. It’s also the year-round home to endangered Indiana gray bats.

Laughlin said there are plenty of reasons to believe the cave will remain both protected and respected. For one, he said, Selkirk vetted potential buyers, then there’s the law.

Missouri Revised Statute 194.410 states that any person or entity that “knowingly disturbs, destroys, vandalizes, or damages a marked or unmarked human burial site commits a class D felony.” The statute also makes it a felony to profit from cultural items obtained from the site.

Finally, there’s the location.

“You can’t take a vehicle and just drive up to the cave. You have to actually trek through the woods to higher ground and go through a three-foot-by-three-foot opening that’s secured by the Missouri Historical Society with steel bars,” Laughlin said.

Diaz-Granados is holding out hope that the new owner will donate it to the Osage Nation.

“That’s their cave,” she said. “That’s their sacred shrine, and it should go back to them.”

Comments / 5

Related
KTUL

Native American Rights Fund returns ancestral lands to Osage Nation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A National nonprofit returned 20 acres of ancestral lands in Missouri back to the Osage Nation. After an eight year legal battle, the Native American Rights Fund has finally signed over the land's deed to members of the tribe. The donation was received a day after...
OSAGE, OK
allthatsinteresting.com

Sacred Native American Cave Filled With Ancient Tribal Art Sold To Anonymous Buyer

Though the Osage Nation tried to raise funds to buy the sacred Picture Cave themselves, they were outbid. For the Osage Nation, Picture Cave was invaluable. But Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers found a price. For $2.2 million, they sold the cave and its surrounding land — which the tribe calls the “womb of the universe” — to the highest bidder.
ARTS
Pawhuska Journal

Osage Nation receives 20-acre donation

The Native American Rights Fund has donated 20 acres of Osage ancestral land back to the Osage Nation. NARF Executive Director John E. Echohawk and Director of Development Donald M. Ragona visited the Osage Reservation on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 to sign over the deed alongside Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Assistant Principal Chief Raymond Red Corn, Historic Preservation Officer Dr. Andrea Hunter, Attorney General Clint Patterson, Assistant Attorney General Adam Trumbly and former Osage Nation Chief Jim Gray.
OSAGE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
The Atlantic

Missouri Is the Next Front in the COVID Culture War

There’s a particular spot in Jefferson City, Missouri, the state capital, where you can walk a few yards and pass through three different sets of masking rules. Struggling against the heavy wooden doors of the state-supreme-court building and stepping through, you leave the zone of the city and county recommendations—mask when you can’t keep distance—and enter a space where masks are required by order of the court. From there, you can peer through a glass door into a government office, a parallel pandemic universe where no one can tell you what to put on your face—and where trying to do so is a form of government overreach and social control.
MISSOURI STATE
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Standing Bear seeks to reclaim Osage tribal presence in Missouri

The Osage Nation is looking to re-establish its presence in Missouri, a site where the tribe originally was located before being forcibly removed to Oklahoma, then known as Indian Territory. In remarks Sept. 7 to the 2021 Tzi-Zho Session of the Osage Nation Congress, Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said...
MISSOURI STATE
fox4kc.com

Missouri zoo releases 800 endangered hellbenders to Ozark rivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America and Missouri’s official endangered species. Now, the St. Louis Zoo says 800 more of them have been released this summer to their native homes in Ozark rivers. The zoo says that they are meeting their goals to...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Art#St Louis#Cave#Native American#The Osage Nation#Hieroglyphic#Indigenous#Washington University#Indian#The Sistine Chapel#Texas A M#European
krcu.org

Missouri Cave Containing Ancient Pictographs Sold To Private Bidder

Picture Cave and the 43 acres surrounding it sold Tuesday for $2.2 million during the Selkirk auction. The Associated Press reported that the bidder declined to be named. Selkirk did not respond to a request yesterday seeking comment on the sale. Original story from Sept. 9. A vintage pool table,...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

6th child dies of COVID in Missouri as official vows change

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's new health czar lamented that the pandemic had become so embroiled in politics as another child died of COVID-19 and the virus sickened record numbers of youths. Donald Kauerauf, who began serving three weeks ago as the director of the Missouri Department of Health and...
MISSOURI STATE
WTHI

A cave full of ancient Indigenous paintings sold for more than $2 million. The Osage Nation says it belongs to them

More than 1,000 years ago, Indigenous people journeyed into a dark cave on the land now called Missouri and painted nearly 300 detailed images on its walls. The cave was a sacred space, where tribes performed ceremonies, made sense of the universe and buried their dead. A millennium later, the paintings contained within it continue to offer clues about how those civilizations lived and what they believed.
MISSOURI STATE
artnews.com

Sacred Native American Cave Sold Off to Highest Bidder

On the walls of Picture Cave in eastern Missouri is a 1,000 year old Native American artwork. The cave, along with the 43 acres surrounding it, was sold yesterday by the Busch family to an anonymous buyer at auction for $2.2 million. The Picture Cave and its surrounding land are...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
lincolnnewsnow.com

Plocher to rise from floor leader to speaker of Missouri House in 2023

(The Center Square) – Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, was unanimously selected on Tuesday to serve as the next Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives. Plocher will continue to serve in his current role during the upcoming session and will serve as the Speaker designee. The full...
DES PERES, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri cave with ancient Native American drawings sold

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri cave containing Native American artwork from more than 1,000 years ago has been sold at auction. Tuesday’s move is disappointing to leaders of the Osage Nation who had hoped to buy the land to protect and preserve a site that’s sacred to them. A bidder agreed to pay $2.2 million to private owners for what’s known as “Picture Cave,” along with the 43 hilly acres that surround it near the eastern Missouri town of Warrenton. The winning bidder was not named. The cave was the site of sacred rituals and burying of the dead. It also has more than 290 prehistoric hieroglyphic symbols used to represent sounds or meanings.
MISSOURI STATE
klpw.com

Washington University Researchers Concerned Over Sale Of Picture Cave

Washington University researchers who have been studying a cave in Warren County for decades are concerned over the pending auction of the cave tomorrow. The cave is called the Picture Cave. Many of the drawings inside have been confirmed to be more than a thousand-years old. Selkirk's Auctioneers of St. Louis calls it one of the most significant archaeological sites in North America. They expect the winning bid will be between one and three-million dollars. Researchers say it should be owned by someone who will preserve it, and ultimately, it really belongs to the Osage Nation.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Missouri town at center of COVID-19 surge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The epicenter of Missouri’s COVID-19 outbreak has shifted to the state’s southeast, and no place is getting hit harder than Sikeston. The town of 16,000 residents about 145 miles (230 kilometers) south of St. Louis sits in Scott and New Madrid counties. State tracking on Thursday showed those counties had the worst rates of new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days. Eight of the nine hardest-hit counties over the past week are in the southeastern corner of the state.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

More Missouri COVID 19 Vaccine VIP Winners Announced

More winners are being announced in Missouri Covid 19 Vaccine VIP program. 180 winners were chosen this round to receive $10,000 across the state. Those winners include Susan Zink and Judy Shulte in Miller County, Jocelyn Bryan and Teresa Clark in Laclede County, Matthew Dunegan of Pulaski County,. Previous winners...
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Missouri Cave Up For Auction Filled with Native American Paintings

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of American history here is your chance. The "Picture Cave" (located in Warrenton, Missouri) is going up for auction next week and what sets this cave apart is that it's filled with Native American paintings. The two-system cave is considered to be the most important rock art site in American. The cave has been owned by a family and used mainly for hunting and is estimated to bring in about $1 - $3 million at auction. The auction is to take place on Tuesday, September 14.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Third drawing for Missouri’s vaccine lottery today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today is the third drawing for Missouri’s Vaccine Incentive Lottery. In the second round, 46 adults from the St. Louis area won money and nine students won scholarships. There will be a total of five drawings, each with 180 winners. One hundred children ages 12-to-17 will...
MISSOURI STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy