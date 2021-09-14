This Quarter-Mile Universally Accessible Trail In Maine Is Lined With Sculptures

We often say that there are so many trails in Maine, there’s bound to be one for everyone. The reality is that some needs aren’t always met with many of the trails here. That’s why we’re always glad when we can share one that’s universally ADA accessible. But there’s even more to love about this trail! Lined with art, it’s an homage to one of Maine’s most beloved artists.

The 90-mile Langlais Sculpture Preserve was originally the home of one of the most notable Maine sculptors, Bernard Langlais and his wife Helen.

Over the course of his life, he created more than 3,000 sculptures.

His creations, a mix of those featured indoors and those that can survive outdoors, are fun and unique.

They're placed throughout the preserve and the best way to see them is by taking the 0.3-mile trail that wanders throughout.

We love the art that's on display here, but we especially appreciate that the trail is ADA accessible.

The flat grade trail is made of a fine-crushed gravel and it's five feet wide. And the two entrances to the trail are on an even grade with the trail making it easier to get on and off.

There are 12 large wooden sculptures on the path. Many are animals, like elephants and the huge horse that's unmissable. There's even a giant Richart Nixon hidden within the grass.

Walking the path shouldn't take long, but you'll want to stop and take in the art along the way.

The preserve also has a building that can be reserved for events and tours.

The Langlais Sculpture Preserv e is open daily from dawn to dusk. The entire preserve is made up of 90 acres and the entire trail system is about one mile. The preserve has a wheelchair that can be rented, but be sure to reserve it in advance. You can learn more about the preserve on their website . They can be reached at 207- 594-5166.

Looking for more ways to appreciate the nature of New England? Get outside with these 10 accessible trails in Maine that are great for many !

The post This Quarter-Mile Universally Accessible Trail In Maine Is Lined With Sculptures appeared first on Only In Your State .