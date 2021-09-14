CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

This Quarter-Mile Universally Accessible Trail In Maine Is Lined With Sculptures

We often say that there are so many trails in Maine, there’s bound to be one for everyone. The reality is that some needs aren’t always met with many of the trails here. That’s why we’re always glad when we can share one that’s universally ADA accessible. But there’s even more to love about this trail! Lined with art, it’s an homage to one of Maine’s most beloved artists.

The 90-mile Langlais Sculpture Preserve was originally the home of one of the most notable Maine sculptors, Bernard Langlais and his wife Helen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VG1xb_0bwEVVtk00
Sarah Giles / Google

Over the course of his life, he created more than 3,000 sculptures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WSTT_0bwEVVtk00
Jonmikel Pardo / Google

His creations, a mix of those featured indoors and those that can survive outdoors, are fun and unique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPMTl_0bwEVVtk00
Jonmikel Pardo / Google

They're placed throughout the preserve and the best way to see them is by taking the 0.3-mile trail that wanders throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgsO6_0bwEVVtk00
Rebecca Larson / Google

We love the art that's on display here, but we especially appreciate that the trail is ADA accessible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKUmq_0bwEVVtk00
Georges River Land Trust / Maine Trail Finder

The flat grade trail is made of a fine-crushed gravel and it's five feet wide. And the two entrances to the trail are on an even grade with the trail making it easier to get on and off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyIrS_0bwEVVtk00
Maine Trail Finder

There are 12 large wooden sculptures on the path. Many are animals, like elephants and the huge horse that's unmissable. There's even a giant Richart Nixon hidden within the grass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T918r_0bwEVVtk00
Pamela Little / Google

Walking the path shouldn't take long, but you'll want to stop and take in the art along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPdf0_0bwEVVtk00
Laura Clingman / Google
The preserve also has a building that can be reserved for events and tours.

The Langlais Sculpture Preserv e is open daily from dawn to dusk. The entire preserve is made up of 90 acres and the entire trail system is about one mile. The preserve has a wheelchair that can be rented, but be sure to reserve it in advance. You can learn more about the preserve on their website . They can be reached at 207- 594-5166.

Looking for more ways to appreciate the nature of New England? Get outside with these 10 accessible trails in Maine that are great for many !

