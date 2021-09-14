CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

GA Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Robbery

dothanpd.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 14, 2021, Dothan Police Officers responded to a gas station in the 1100 block of Ross Clark Circle for reports of a man with a firearm. Before officers arrived on scene, reports were updated that shots had been fired and a vehicle had been stolen from the scene. Investigators arrived on scene to begin the investigation. According to victims and witnesses, the suspect, Steven Smalley (48) of Alto, GA, approached the victim, armed with a handgun, and demanding the victim’s vehicle. When the victim refused, Smalley fired one round towards the victim but did not strike him. Smalley was able to obtain the vehicle keys from the victim and drove off with the vehicle.

www.dothanpd.org

