Mark Willis “Captain Mark” Hunter
Mark Willis “Captain Mark” Hunter, age 57 of Gallatin, passed away August 27, 2021. Mark was born on September 23, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee to his parents, Dwayne and Elsie Hunter. He is survived by his parents, Dwayne and Elsie; siblings, Kim Hunter Mimms (Terry) and Jeff Hunter (Tonya); niece, Cori Beaird (Eli), nephew, Blake Hunter (Savanna) and niece, Hunter Houston; great-nephew and niece, Edwin and Davey Beard; great niece, Bristol Hunter; great niece and nephew, Oakley Raper and Rylan Raper; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.www.gallatinnews.com
