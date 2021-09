By Ray Hamill — Two former H-DNL players will renew their rivalry on the collegiate fields this weekend, while several others are coming off big performances last weekend. This Saturday, Jack Rice and the College of Idaho (1-1) will host Jared Smith and Southern Oregon (1-1) at noon, the first meeting between these players since they were high school juniors back in September 2015 when Rice was a quarterback at St. Bernard’s and Smith a running back at McKinleyville.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO