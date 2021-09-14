Signature Fare: Corner store sells high-end, local food in Woodland
WOODLAND — People shop at a convenience store because it’s the only nearby option. Customers frequent the Woodland Corner Store by choice. Patrons at the Woodland Corner Store aren’t grabbing frozen meals and puffed corn chips in the middle of the night; they are buying kombucha and locally sourced honey during the day. The roughly 3-year-old shop on Lewis River Road has taken convenience store up a notch, offering fresh produce, olive oil, small-batch hot sauces, a coffee shop and a Boar’s Head deli.tdn.com
