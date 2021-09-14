CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School board discusses sustainability, new filtering system

By Mia Ryder-Marks
 9 days ago

The Lake Oswego School District met Monday night to workshop and discuss potential measures and policy changes.

With a backdrop of bookshelves displaying a rainbow of book covers at Oak Creek Elementary School, the Lake Oswego School Board assembled Monday to discuss board business, sustainability in the district's curriculum and additional safety measures to minimize the risk of sickness.

Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month resolution

High schooler Talya Clopton read the resolution that encourages the public school system to infuse educational activities that engage students in Hispanic and Latinx culture. Starting Sept. 15, the school district will celebrate the heritage of its Hispanic population, which represents 8% of the district's student body.

Sustainability: Creating a shared definition

Larry Zurcher, a Lake Oswego teacher, workshopped with the board on how to define sustainability. He asked the group to write five words down that people associate with sustainability and then showcase the words for everyone to see. Sticky notes tacked with words like "green", "reuse", "culture", "long-term" and "future" blanketed the library wall.

Zurcher discussed the importance of districts incorporating a shared model that promotes a culture of sustainability — and one that can be implemented into the school's curriculum. He said that the district is at the starting point for having a "mental model" that can be articulated, discussed and built upon.

HEPA filter analysis

Executive Director of Project Management Tony Vandenberg proposed funding to purchase filtering systems for classrooms that would minimize the spread of pathogens, and protect students and staff from COVID. After a study conducted by the city's mechanical engineers, it was found that air circulation in the district's schools could be improved.

"What they found is that in some of the spaces, there were areas where air circulation wasn't as efficient as it could be as compared to other spaces in that given room," Vandenberg said.

Vandenberg requested approval of the maximum amount of $250,000 to purchase the units, and the board was in favor.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.

