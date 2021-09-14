Reminder: CFP for Special Issue of IISE Transactions on Illicit Operations
Special Issue: Analytical Methods for Detecting, Disrupting, and Dismantling Illicit Operations. IISE Transactions: Focused Issue on Operations Engineering and Analytics. We encourage authors that plan to submit full papers to submit abstracts by October 31, 2021 to tcshark@clemson.edu. We will provide feedback on the fit of the paper to the authors. This will also help to facilitate a timely review process.connect.informs.org
