Fitness influencer Sabrina Parr has revealed that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer earlier this year and is currently recovering from surgery to have the tumor removed. "I have been quietly battling something for quite some time, and I'm finally ready to share it," she wrote on the September 12 Instagram post. "I found out this year that I have been walking around with a malignant tumor inside my ovary that has grown to about 5 inches wide in size. I'm just now sharing because I've had to process a lot!"

