Missouri State

Ten of Missouri's professional sports championship trophies on display at State Capitol

 6 days ago

Missouri sports fans are in for a treat if they stop by the State Capitol Rotunda. Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he’s arranged for multiple championship trophies from Missouri’s professional sports teams to be on display during the state’s Bicentennial weekend. Winning trophies from the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, as well as St. Louis’ Cardinals, Rams, and Blues will be available to the general public this Saturday, September 18 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

