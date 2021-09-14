CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

Local districts keep mask mandates after legislature leaves decision to mask in schools’ hands

By Nicole Ziege @NicoleZiege
Appalachian News-Express
 8 days ago

The Pike County and Pikeville Independent School Districts announced they will continue to mandate masks to mitigate COVID-19, after the state legislature left the decision to mandate masks to individual districts. During a special session earlier this month, the state legislature revoked Beshear’s statewide mask mandate for all K-12 schools,...

Appalachian News-Express

Millard recognizes Citizens of the Month

Millard School would like to announce their Citizens of the Month for the month of August. These students have worked hard at being respectful, being responsible and being ready to learn.They have been standout figures to the faculty, staff and their peers and were nominated by their teachers for being wonderful members of our community. “We want to give these students a big shoutout and say congratulations,” the school’s administration said in a statement. “You're all developing into wonderful human beings, so keep doing what you're doing!” Those students recognized included:
Appalachian News-Express

PMC to receive more than $500K to equip training facility

On Sept. 16, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) was awarded a $508,075 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to equip a medical training facility and career center. This award is part of a $46.4 million package supporting 57 projects across 184 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative. POWER utilizes federal resources to support communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.
PIKEVILLE, KY
Appalachian News-Express

PCFC sets trick-or-treat date; Jones says COVID could impact event

During the Sept. 7 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the members discussed the upcoming Halloween trick-or-treat. “I’ve been contacted by Pikeville City Manager Phillip Elswick regarding trick-or-treat this year,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “The city is going to have trick-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 28 and they want to do Nightmare on Main on Saturday, Oct. 30.”
PIKEVILLE, KY
Appalachian News-Express

Beshear: more than 300 additional Guard members will support strained hospitals across Kentucky; Pike, Floyd facilities included

On Sept. 9 during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said more teams from the Kentucky National Guard will arrive over the next week at strained Kentucky hospitals. Assisting with nonclinical functions within the hospitals to allow hospital staff to focus on patient care, 310 additional Guard members will support 21 hospitals around the commonwealth.
KENTUCKY STATE
Appalachian News-Express

Kentucky Technology Student Association inspires future STEM workforce thanks to Pigman Scholars Program

The Kentucky Technology Student Association (KYTSA) will implement sixteen new high school chapters this fall thanks to a generous donation from Stan and Karen Pigman. All sixteen schools are in the southeast region of Kentucky and will receive funding to start and maintain an active KYTSA chapter. Each school will be known as a KYTSA Pigman Scholars Program and KYTSA will develop a new regional conference specifically for these chapters. The Technology Student Association (TSA) is a national Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) made up of students engaged in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Open to students enrolled in or who have completed STEM courses, TSA’s membership includes over 250,000 middle and high school students across the United States. Kentucky’s TSA state delegation has over 3,300 members in 54 middle and high schools across the Commonwealth. TSA chapters take the study of STEM beyond the classroom and give students the chance to pursue academic challenges among friends with similar goals and interests. Together, TSA chapter members work on competitive events, learn and apply leadership skills, and attend conferences at the regional, state, and national levels.
EDUCATION
Appalachian News-Express

Kentucky Power and AEP Foundation provide grant to Leadership Kentucky’s BRIGHT Program

Kentucky Power recently awarded a $100,000 contribution to Leadership Kentucky. The grant from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation and Kentucky Power will support Leadership Kentucky’s BRIGHT Program. BRIGHT Kentucky is designed to build the capacity of next-generation leaders (average age 21-40) in the Appalachian region of Kentucky to innovate,...
ADVOCACY
Appalachian News-Express

One declared dead in Hurley, VA flooding

The Buchanan County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement Sept. 1 that one person has been found dead as a result of flooding which struck the Guesses Fork community of Hurley, Virginia, on Aug. 30. According to the statement, the individual, whose name was not initially released, was the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Appalachian News-Express

Schools face challenges in responding to COVID-19

Schools continue to face greater risks from the COVID-19 pandemic with limited options, as legislative changes have limited their ability to mitigate the spread of the virus. The Delta variant has caused a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations. These new cases are now being predominantly reported in people younger than 65, with children seeing more confirmed cases than ever before. As cases spread widely among children, exposures at schools are resulting in mass quarantines of school staff and students across the state.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Appalachian News-Express

Beshear announces new COVID-19 testing site at PMC

On Aug. 26 during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear announced the locations of four COVID-19 Community Testing Sites in some of Kentucky’s hardest-hit areas, with one of those being Pikeville Medical Center (PMC). Beshear stressed the need for increased testing capabilities, explaining that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Appalachian News-Express

Pike County schools close through Sept. 6 due to spike in COVID cases; Pikeville to continue to hold in-person classes

The Pike County Schools District has announced that it will be closed through Sept. 6, due to a recent major increase in new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend. Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the district will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 30, and will remain closed through Monday, Sept. 6, which is Labor Day, where the school district already planned to be closed. He said that the district made the decision to close for the next week after a major increase in new COVID-19 cases was reported across the county on Thursday and Friday.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Pikeville, KY
The Conscience of Eastern Kentucky located in Pikeville.

