Local districts keep mask mandates after legislature leaves decision to mask in schools’ hands

The Kentucky Technology Student Association (KYTSA) will implement sixteen new high school chapters this fall thanks to a generous donation from Stan and Karen Pigman. All sixteen schools are in the southeast region of Kentucky and will receive funding to start and maintain an active KYTSA chapter. Each school will be known as a KYTSA Pigman Scholars Program and KYTSA will develop a new regional conference specifically for these chapters. The Technology Student Association (TSA) is a national Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) made up of students engaged in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Open to students enrolled in or who have completed STEM courses, TSA’s membership includes over 250,000 middle and high school students across the United States. Kentucky’s TSA state delegation has over 3,300 members in 54 middle and high schools across the Commonwealth. TSA chapters take the study of STEM beyond the classroom and give students the chance to pursue academic challenges among friends with similar goals and interests. Together, TSA chapter members work on competitive events, learn and apply leadership skills, and attend conferences at the regional, state, and national levels.

EDUCATION ・ 17 DAYS AGO