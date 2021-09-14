Clippers volleyball goes 2-2 in WEM tournament
The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team traveled to Waterville to take park in an in-season tournament hosted by the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers. Cleveland won it's first two matches of the day against Tri-City United (2-0, 25-10, 25-22) and Grand Meadow (2-0, 25-17, 25-12) before taking Minnetonka to the wire in a loss (2-1, 25-27, 26-24, 15-13), and ended the day with a loss to St. Paul's Nova Classical Academy (2-0, 25-18, 25-18).www.southernminn.com
Comments / 0