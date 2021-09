To the editor: I served 12 years on the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board in the 80s and 90s and the Fairbanks City Council for two years in 2000. I look back knowing that those of us in office, no matter what views or opinions we might have had, were trying to do the best we could for our community. Our goal was to work toward the best solution, which meant sharing views, listening to alternatives and even compromising. We were not aligned into conservative, moderate, progressive or liberal political positions. We were non-partisan looking to work together for the best answer to difficult problems.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 5 DAYS AGO