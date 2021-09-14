CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Coney Barrett wants us to believe the Supreme Court isn't partisan. Good luck with that.

By Eugene Robinson
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 8 days ago

“My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks,” the newest Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett, said Sunday. Good luck with that. When the court’s hard-right majority stops acting like partisan hacks, maybe we’ll believe her. Barrett was speaking...

Mercury News

Opinion: Are Supreme Court justices partisan hacks? The evidence says yes

If Supreme Court justices don’t want to be seen as “partisan hacks,” they should not act like them. In a speech last week at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville Law School, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said, “This court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.” She added, “Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.”
Reuters

Biden calls on U.S. Supreme Court to protect abortion rights

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday not to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide in an upcoming case concerning a restrictive Mississippi law. The administration brief backs Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion...
Texas State
MSNBC

With Roe v. Wade on the line, Supreme Court sets stage in key case

Five conservative members of the Supreme Court recently gave the green light to Texas' odious anti-abortion law, effectively ending Roe v. Wade protections in the nation's second largest state. For proponents of reproductive rights, it was a disastrous setback. But there's another case looming, and it's likely to prove even...
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
Stephen Breyer
Mitch Mcconnell
Elena Kagan
Neil Gorsuch
Sonia Sotomayor
Clarence Thomas
Brett Kavanaugh
John Roberts
Donald Trump
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
Black Enterprise

Rep. James Clyburn Says He Pushed Biden About Nominating A Black Woman For The Supreme Court Before Giving Endorsement

U.S. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he pressed President Joe Biden about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court before he gave his endorsement. Clyburn confirmed reports that he pressed Biden in advance of the Democratic Primary debate last February on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. At the end of the debate, Biden expressed his desire to name the High Court’s first Black female justice.
Washington Post

The Senate knew about Kavanaugh’s partisan history. It confirmed him anyway.

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation, from his Yale years, that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.
phillytrib.com

Hillary Clinton warned us this day would come

My response to the Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 decision allowing the Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect will be cold comfort to women in the state who have lost control over their bodies. Adequate words fall short of the mark even for me, a member of the Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington’s board of directors before joining The Post’s Editorial Board in 1990.
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
AFP

Pro-choice demo held outside home of conservative US Supreme Court justice

Scores of pro-choice protesters rallied outside the home of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following the top legal body's decision not to block a hugely controversial law banning abortion in Texas. Some 60 people chanted "my body, my voice" as they marched through the affluent neighborhood in capital Washington, closely watched by police. "I believe that currently the Supreme Court is infringing on our rights and Brett Kavanaugh is a big part of that," said 18-year-old demonstrator Sophia Geiger. Although the Supreme Court enshrined a woman's right to an abortion in the landmark 1973 case known as Roe v. Wade, Republican-led conservative states are attempting to roll back access through legislation.
Daily Mail

'She should not be gaslighting the American people': Democrats tear into Amy Coney Barrett's claim SCOTUS isn't made up of 'partisan hacks' and say her claim is 'more proof we must expand the court'

Democrats are tearing into Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Monday after the newest member of the Supreme Court dismissed concerns that the body was comprised of 'partisan hacks' and blamed the media for how it reports on cases in a speech in Kentucky Sunday. 'Justice Amy Coney Barrett should not...
