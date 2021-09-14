FBI Seeks Suspect In Possible Hate Crime At Argyle Street Red Line Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI on Tuesday was investigating a possible hate crime at the Argyle Street CTA Red Line station in Uptown.

The FBI said on Aug. 15, an assailant followed an Asian-American man into the Chicago Transit Authority train station. At that point, the victim was hit from behind and fell, the FBI said.

“When the victim asks the assailant why he did it, the assailant says, ‘You deserved it,’ and calls him an ethnic slur,” said FBI Chicago Special Agent Siobhan Johnson. “Then he leaves the station.”

The suspect was wearing a diamond stud earring in his right ear, a silver watchband on his left arm, a metallic bracelet on his right arm, a gold-colored chain around his neck, and a Chicago White Sox baseball cap. He had a thin goatee, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Office at (312) 421-6700, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov . All tips may remain anonymous.