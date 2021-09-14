Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 2
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are for that to continue in 2021, or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we’re keeping with tradition and giving you a peek at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that is hopefully COVID-19 drama free.
We reassess after each week of games and project based on what we’ve seen. As each week passes, we know a little more about each team and what things look like, but we are still very early in the season. Week 2 saw a ton of surprises, so we have some shake-ups and movement in where teams are trending.
Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preference to teams that have not been involved in certain games, so we do our best to sort it all out.
Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 2 of the college football season.
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, Dec. 27
ESPN, 11 a.m EST
Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Rutgers vs. Western Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, Dec. 28
FOX, 10:15 p.m. EST
Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 29
ESPN, 2:15 p.m. EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Boston College
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 3 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Tennessee
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN, 10:30 p.m. EST
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Utah
Outback Bowl
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, Noon EST
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Florida
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2, 1 p.m. EST
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 1 p.m. EST
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins, At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Notre Dame
Rose Bowl Game
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN, 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Oregon
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Clemson
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN, Time TBA
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
Monday, Jan. 10
ESPN, 8 p.m. EST
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Georgia
