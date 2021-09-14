CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ charges 3 former US intelligence operatives with helping build UAE hacking program

By Sean Lyngaas
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
The US Justice Department on Tuesday announced federal computer fraud charges against three men who allegedly helped build a hacking program for the United Arab Emirates government.

CNN

The US death toll from Covid-19 just surpassed that of the 1918 flu pandemic

(CNN) — Despite all the scientific and medical advances of the past 103 years, the Covid-19 pandemic has now killed more Americans than the 1918 flu pandemic did. More than 675,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. That surpasses the estimated US death toll from the deadliest pandemic of the 20th century.
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Ex-U.S. Intel Operatives Admit Hacking American Networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
Ryan Adams
bleepingcomputer.com

Former U.S. intel operatives to pay $1.6M for hacking for foreign govt

The U.S. government has entered a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with three former intelligence operatives to resolve criminal charges relating to their offering of hacking services to a foreign government. Between 2016 and 2019, Marc Baier, Ryan Adams, and Daniel Gericke provided their services to a company that ran sophisticated...
U.S. POLITICS
Public Radio International PRI

Ex-US intelligence officers accused of hacking for UAE

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Court documents have revealed that three former US intelligence and military officials were working for the United Arab Emirates to carry out hacking operations on behalf of the UAE government. The US Justice Department, which released the documents on Tuesday, detailed that the defendants — Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke — have admitted providing sophisticated computer hacking technology to the UAE and agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve the charges. Prosecutors say the men were part of a clandestine unit called Project Raven that helped the UAE spy on its enemies through the use of hacking and intelligence-gathering systems in violation of US military export restrictions.
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Ex-US intelligence officers admit to hacking crimes in work for Emiratis

WASHINGTON — Three former US intelligence officers hired by the United Arab Emirates to carry out sophisticated cyberoperations admitted to hacking crimes and violating US export laws that restrict the transfer of military technology to foreign governments, according to court documents made public on Tuesday. The documents detail a conspiracy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Doj#Us Justice Department#Intelligence Agency#Computer Hacking#Hackers#Uae#District Court#U A E#Cnn Com
goldrushcam.com

Three Former U.S. Intelligence Community and Military Personnel Agree to Pay More Than $1.68 Million to Resolve Criminal Charges Arising from Their Provision of Hacking-Related Services to a Foreign Government

Services, Including a Sophisticated ‘Zero Click’ Exploit, Violated U.S. Export Control and Computer Fraud and Abuse Laws. September 14, 2021 - On Sept. 7, U.S. citizens, Marc Baier, 49, and Ryan Adams, 34, and a former U.S. citizen, Daniel Gericke, 40, all former employees of the U.S. Intelligence Community (USIC)
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

U.S. Company Sold Zero-Click Hacking Tool to UAE Spy Operation

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. A U.S. company sold a powerful exploit to a United Arab Emirates company which was involved in the country's hacking operations, including targeting people based in the U.S., according to a newly unsealed court filing.
CELL PHONES
