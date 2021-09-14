DOJ charges 3 former US intelligence operatives with helping build UAE hacking program

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Court documents have revealed that three former US intelligence and military officials were working for the United Arab Emirates to carry out hacking operations on behalf of the UAE government. The US Justice Department, which released the documents on Tuesday, detailed that the defendants — Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke — have admitted providing sophisticated computer hacking technology to the UAE and agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to resolve the charges. Prosecutors say the men were part of a clandestine unit called Project Raven that helped the UAE spy on its enemies through the use of hacking and intelligence-gathering systems in violation of US military export restrictions.

