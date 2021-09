(CNN) — So far, 2021 is on pace to be the worst year for gun violence in decades, surpassing even the high levels last year. According to the Gun Violence Archive, from January 1 to September 15, a total of 14,516 people died from gun violence in the US. That's 1,300 more than during the same period in 2020, a 9% increase. Mass shootings are also on the rise. Through September 15, there have been 498 mass shootings across the US, or an average of about 1.92 per day. That's 15% higher than last year, when there were a total of 611, a rate of 1.67 per day, according to data from the GVA.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO