Brunswick County, VA

Support for Taste of Brunswick Festival expressed

Brunswicktimes Gazette
 7 days ago

I am glad to hear the Taste of Brunswick Festival is coming back again on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 to the Brunswick County Airport. I hope it will be a big turnout this year. I missed it last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. I hope the coronavirus will be over soon. We need more things like parades and festivals and events to bring enjoyment in Brunswick County every year. I hope we can have another 4th of July Independence Day this year. Everybody needs to support Brunswick County, Virginia more every day.

