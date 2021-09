The nation's top infectious diseases expert stressed the importance of COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday after a report this week questioned their use. Booster shots are a crucial part of the effort to halt the coronavirus surge because immunity is waning across all age groups, Dr. Anthony Fauci told MSNBC. He said the government is working to provide vaccine for the U.S. and the world and reprised his call for all Americans to get jabbed, even if young and healthy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO