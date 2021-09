BOSTON (CBS) — The pandemic is being blamed for a significant spike in mental health issues in kids. For college students, having to withdraw to get help can be financially devastating for families. That’s why Julia Abbott of Natick bought tuition insurance for her three kids. Two are studying at Clark University and one is at the University of New Hampshire. “Overwhelming is a good word for it,” Abbott said when talking about the sheer expense of putting three kids through college. “My oldest has mental health issues, anxiety, and depression, and I don’t want my kids to ever feel like they have...

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO