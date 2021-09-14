Re-Elect Delegate Roslyn Tyler to represent the 75th District
The leaders of Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance have been asked many times how we decide to support the candidates we choose to endorse. It is easy to say “We support those who have supported us”, but often it is just that simple. If an incumbent (such as Delegate Roslyn Tyler) has consistently voted to support the values of rural Virginia, especially in the defense of the tradition of hunting with dogs, they deserve to be supported.www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com
