CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State approves $600M in borrowing for North Carolina municipalities

By Nyamekye Daniel
The Center Square
The Center Square
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – Charlotte is poised to borrow more than $100 million for public safety and housing development projects. North Carolina's Local Government Commission (LGC) unanimously approved Charlotte’s plan Tuesday to borrow nearly $125 million for police and fire stations, a police helicopter and to fund other capital improvement projects. The Charlotte Housing Authority also received unanimous approval to borrow more than $40 million in bonds for two multiple-family housing developments.

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Indian Trail, North Carolina

Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and. in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money. County: Union. Nearest big city: Charlotte. The Charlotte suburb of Indian Trail has exploded over the last few decades....
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

It’s time for a vaccine mandate, North Carolina

North Carolina’s latest COVID-19 numbers are a grim reminder that the pandemic is far from over. Hospitals are strained with COVID-19 patients, more than 90% of them unvaccinated. Cases among children, many of whom are not yet eligible for the vaccine, are climbing. And on Thursday, the state surpassed 15,000 coronavirus deaths, a devastating milestone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

LGC approves more than $600 million in municipal borrowing for construction, infrastructure projects

North Carolina’s Local Government Commission (LGC) has approved more than $600 million in municipal borrowing and $100 million in refinancing requests for a diversity of construction and infrastructure projects around the state. At a Sept. 14 meeting, it unanimously approved Charlotte’s plan to borrow $125 million for police and fire...
POLITICS
nc.gov

State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo set for Sept. 28

The second annual State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo will welcome jobseekers interested in careers in state government from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The online format will allow attendees to connect via computer, tablet or smartphone with recruiters from more than two dozen state agencies and the UNC System from the convenience and safety of their own home.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Independent Tribune

Report: North Carolina worst state in the U.S. for wages, worker protections

When it comes to wages, unemployment benefits and laws to protect and support workers, North Carolina is the worst state in the U.S., a new report says. This ranking appears in the Best and Worst States to Work in America 2021 report, which includes Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. It was released recently by Oxfam America, a national charity organization that focuses on labor policy and human rights.
LABOR ISSUES
Raleigh News & Observer

Is North Carolina that bad for workers?

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: September 10, 2021. Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues. Is North Carolina that bad of a place for workers?. Apparently so, according to Oxfam America, a national charity organization that focuses on labor policy and human rights.
RALEIGH, NC
wiproud.com

North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law on Friday, agreeing with minority voters that Republicans rammed through rules tainted by racial bias as a way to remain in power. Two of the three trial judges declared the December 2018 law is...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Folwell
The Center Square

Iowa to use ARPA funds to supplement broadband expansion

(The Center Square) – While broadband providers will receive received Iowa grants for recently announced expansion projects, the state will use federal American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to meet remaining demand, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sept. 14. The Office of the Chief Information Officer will award grants to 39...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Feds dole out millions to New Jersey residents in the wake of Ida

(The Center Square) – The federal government has doled out $9 million in individual assistance to New Jerseyans following Tropical Storm Ida. During a news briefing this week, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) registered more than 37,000 residents for assistance. The number includes roughly 27,000 homeowners and 10,000 renters.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipalities#Debt Service#U S Census Bureau#Parks And Recreation#Lgc#The Department Of State#Mount Holly#Elizabethtown
Washington Examiner

North Carolina legislation requiring legislative approval of lawsuit settlements heads to Cooper

A bill that requires legislative leaders to sign off on lawsuit settlements involving the North Carolina General Assembly is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. Senate Bill 360 targets collusive settlements, also known as settle-and-sue cases, that challenge the state's laws or constitution. The legislation was filed in response to a legal settlement that changed election the rules ahead of the November election.
LAW
WNCT

State Democrats renew push to expand North Carolina’s unemployment insurance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Now that the federal unemployment benefits have ended, Democrats in North Carolina are renewing their call for changes to the state’s benefits system, saying it doesn’t do enough to ensure people can get by when they lose their jobs. Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-Wake) called North Carolina’s...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

North Carolina, other southern states experienced Verizon outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is one of six states who felt repercussions from power outages that affected Georgia and Alabama, Verizon’s outage map shows. More than 1,200 Verizon outages were reported, according to the online map. As of 7:45 a.m., 1,232 outages had been reported in Charlotte, Columbia,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Center Square

West Virginia awarded $3.8 million to prevent youth homelessness

(The Center Square) – The federal government awarded more than $3.8 million to West Virginia programs designed to prevent youth homelessness within the state. The money, which comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, awarded two grants to four organizations through two federal programs. . “Ensuring every...
HOMELESS
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy