(The Center Square) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined 23 other attorneys general on Wednesday in a court brief opposing Texas’ new abortion law. The brief asserts that Texas’ Senate Bill 8 – which amounts to a ban on a majority of abortions – is an “unprecedented attack on our constitutional order.” It further contends that the private enforcement mechanism of the law could produce an “across-the-board ban on constitutionally protected activity.”

