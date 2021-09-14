'Blue Bayou' Is a Story of an American Family at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on Sept. 14
BLUE BAYOU - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters September 17. Q&A immediately following screening with director, writer and co-star of the film Justin Chon. A moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future, from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon) is a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou. Struggling to make a better life for his wife Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and daughter Jessie, Chon must confront ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.www.kcet.org
