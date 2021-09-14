'Blue Bayou' Is a Story of an American Family at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on Sept. 14

Justin Chon is a name known to main stream audience from an introduction through the Twilight saga. Since those films, Chon has earned himself an opportunity to tell stories of his own, often more grounded in reality. The actor and director has leaned into his Korean heritage and experience to shine lights on stories that others aren't telling, like his Gook movie from 2017, for example. Gook won Chon the "Best of Next" award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017 and told story of a Korean family running a shoe store in the midst of LA riots from 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. While the stories are about fictional characters, Chon puts them in very real situations, just as he does again in a film releasing in theaters this weekend with Blue Bayou.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO