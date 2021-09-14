CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Blue Bayou' Is a Story of an American Family at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on Sept. 14

KCET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUE BAYOU - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters September 17. Q&A immediately following screening with director, writer and co-star of the film Justin Chon. A moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future, from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon) is a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou. Struggling to make a better life for his wife Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and daughter Jessie, Chon must confront ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

www.kcet.org

Comments / 0

Related
flickdirect.com

See a Free Screening of BLUE BAYOU in Miami

One of the ongoing debates in this country has to do with illegal immigration and deportation. Innocent people are being ripped from their homes and their families and sent to countries that they don't remember because they were so young when they came to the United States. Writer, director, and star Justin Chon (The Twilight Saga) shows the human side of these deportations in his film, BLUE BAYOU.
MIAMI, FL
MovieMaker

Justin Chon Set Blue Bayou in New Orleans Because of Its Resilience

Blue Bayou has Justin Chon leaving L.A. — the city where he was born and where his previous two features, Gook and Ms. Purple take place — for New Orleans. Chon says that it was never his intention to “only make films in L.A.” But there were certain benefits of making films in his hometown, which also happens to be the film capital of the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thefocus.news

Is Blue Bayou based on a true story? Legal context explained

Blue Bayou, written and directed by actor-director-YouTuber Justin Chon, premiered at Cannes on 13 July. It is due for a 17 September theatrical release in the US, ahead of which potential audiences are wondering: Is Blue Bayou based on a true story, or is it entirely fictitious?. [Warning: spoilers ahead]
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Blue Bayou’

“I chose you”, Antonio LeBlanc (writer/director/star Justin Chon) tells his stepdaughter Jessie (Sydney Kowalske) in Chon’s third feature, his most dramatic and confident work yet, Blue Bayou. Those words mean a lot to Antonio, even if Jessie is too young to understand why. Born in Korea but brought into America at only three-years-old, he was abandoned by his birth mother and bounced around the adoption system before landing with a white family that abused him. Eventually, Antonio, who bristles at having to explain his French-sounding name to strangers, set out to build a hard-scrabble life of his own with loyal, perhaps too-merciful wife Kathy (Alicia Vikander).
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
justjaredjr.com

Ross Butler, Harry Shum Jr & More Attend 'Blue Bayou' Premiere

Ross Butler steps out for the premiere of the new movie Blue Bayou held at DGA Theater Complex on Tuesday (September 14) in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old Shazam: Fury of the Gods actor showed his support for the upcoming film, which hits theaters THIS Friday (September 17). Also in attendance...
MOVIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Blue Bayou's' immigrant tale turns from naturalism to melodrama

In "Blue Bayou," what begins as an affectingly unfussy immigrant story centering on a New Orleans tattoo artist - brought from South Korea to the United States for adoption as a child, but without proper paperwork, and now facing deportation in his 30s, after his citizenship status comes to light - is unable to sustain its nuanced, naturalistic tone.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Blue Bayou: Justin Chon's Journey To Tell A Personal Story (Exclusive)

Justin Chon is a name known to main stream audience from an introduction through the Twilight saga. Since those films, Chon has earned himself an opportunity to tell stories of his own, often more grounded in reality. The actor and director has leaned into his Korean heritage and experience to shine lights on stories that others aren't telling, like his Gook movie from 2017, for example. Gook won Chon the "Best of Next" award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017 and told story of a Korean family running a shoe store in the midst of LA riots from 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. While the stories are about fictional characters, Chon puts them in very real situations, just as he does again in a film releasing in theaters this weekend with Blue Bayou.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Justin Chon
NBC News

Director Justin Chon on how he tried to capture an authentic adoptee experience

At the Cannes Film Festival in July, where he was promoting his coming film, “Blue Bayou,” director and star Justin Chon said he had had a particularly emotional response to an Asian interviewer from the Netherlands. The journalist, who was adopted, thanked him for his movie, which centers on a Korean American adoptee. And soon he found himself unable to control his response. For a while, Chon “couldn’t stop crying,” he said.
MOVIES
swnewsmedia.com

Paisley Park to recommence cinema series

Where: Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen. Paisley Park located at 7801 Audubon Road in Chanhassen, is set to relaunch its cinema series, beginning Sunday, Sept. 19. The series was put on pause, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first film Paisley Park will feature is “Summer of Soul.” The...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Watauga Democrat

App Theatre to host first Cinema Classics Series on Sept. 19

BOONE — In the cinematic tradition of the historic movie house, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country premieres its “Cinema Classics Series” featuring iconic and in-person family-friendly flicks. The debut screening —The Princess Bride — specially selected for Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m. is the perfect way to celebrate...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hollywood Remixed’: Jose Antonio Vargas and ‘Blue Bayou’ Director/Star Justin Chon Tell Stories About Undocumented Immigrants

The “Documenting the Undocumented” episode of Hollywood Remixed, The Hollywood Reporter‘s topical inclusion-themed podcast explores narratives about undocumented immigrants with two special guests. Pulitzer-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas is, for many, the public face and also voice for undocumented immigrants in this country. The former Washington Post reporter learned the truth about his status as a teenager, then went public about it 14 years later. Since telling his own story in that 2011 New York Times Magazine essay, Vargas has now gone on to advocate for other immigrants through shaping the storytelling about them. “In this country, you cannot change the politics...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Family#Blue Bayou#Q A#Korean#Must See Movies
Greenville Herald-Banner

REEL REVIEWS: Love shines through struggle in ‘Blue Bayou’

Actor, writer and director Justin Chen portrays Korean American Antonio LeBlanc, who arrived in this country when he was three. Trying to make end’s meet as a tattoo artist in New Orleans, LeBlanc is desperate to have the money to care for his pregnant wife Kathy (Oscar winner Alicia Vikander) and stepdaughter Jesse (Sidney Kowalske). But he must deal with Kathy’s ex, Ace (Mark O’Brien), a cop who wants custody of Jesse.
MOVIES
Denton Record-Chronicle

Tender, moving ‘Blue Bayou’ among year’s best films

Now playing at the Cinemark 14 in Denton. With Blue Bayou, Korean-American actor and filmmaker Justin Chon crafts a beautiful and emotionally raw story of human connection, imperfection and redemption. Scooped up by Focus Features out of the 2020 Cannes virtual market, Chon’s latest film is easily one of the...
DENTON, TX
CinemaBlend

Blue Bayou Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

One of the most hotly debated topics in the world right now is immigration policy in the United States, which is put at the forefront of Blue Bayou - a new, intensely grounded drama from writer and director Justin Chon. Chon also stars in the film as a man raised for most of his life by his adoptive family in Louisiana, but his Korean origins and criminal record threaten his chances of staying in America with his wife (played by Alicia Vikander) and two children. The two main leads likely sound familiar to you, but you may also recognize a few other Blue Bayou cast members and the following is breakdown of where you have probably spotted each of them before.
MOVIES
KCET

2021 Fine Cut Mentor Bios

Semi-finalists and finalists of the 22nd Annual FINE CUT Festival of Films will be invited to one of three virtual mentor workshop events sponsored by Sony Pictures Entertainment, September 25 and September 26. The small group format is designed to provide tomorrow's generation of filmmakers with opportunities to engage with various entertainment industry experts in the film, television, animation and documentary fields. Get to know each of the mentors below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
rcreader.com

Border-Line Awful: “Cry Macho,” “Blue Bayou,” and “Copshop”

After 2018's The Mule, which may have marked a career low in a filmography dating back to 1955, Clint Eastwood really had nowhere to go but up. And Cry Macho, the icon's latest effort as director and star, is indeed an improvement, boasting some lovely cinematography and an absolutely first-rate performance by a rooster. Yet this understated drama is so stupidly, even offensively plotted that I found myself getting angrier with it by the minute, and the borderline-nonsensical happenings are sadly worsened by Eastwood playing the lead. He's not necessarily bad; at times, he's even enjoyable. But while I don't wish to be indelicate, there's no getting around the fact that, at the time of filming last year, Clint was 90, and he looks 90, and sounds 90, and moves 90 … and somehow, maddeningly, not one character in the film seems to notice.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy