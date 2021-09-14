CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Weekend report shows 4603 more cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released it's report of additional COVID-19 cases and deaths from 3 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday. Over the 3 day period there were 4603 cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's pandemic total to nearly 674,000. Of that number, nearly 653,000 victims have recovered. There were 12 deaths recorded, bringing Minnesota's death toll to 7915. Locally, there were 150 cases reported in Stearns County, 38 in Kandiyohi, 23 in Meeker, 14 in Renville, 11 in Chippewa, 9 in Pope and 2 in Swift County. The figures were based on approximately 14,400 test results.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
International Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Minnesota resident who escaped death row dies of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS – A man who escaped death row in Louisiana in 2012 after he was exonerated by DNA evidence for a murder he didn’t commit has died of COVID-19. The Minneapolis lawyers who worked to free Damon Thibodeaux call his death earlier this month unfair for someone who never complained about a life that included abuse at the hands of family members.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota COVID patients in ICU hits record high for 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across Minnesota has climbed to more than 200 for the first time this year, fueling concerns from health officials about shrinking capacity at hospitals statewide. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters on Wednesday that 718 patients are hospitalized...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Renville, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Kandiyohi, MN
City
Swift, MN
KAAL-TV

Northern Minnesota elementary school shuts down for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

(KSTP)- An elementary school in northern Minnesota is moving to distance learning for two weeks after reporting "substantial classroom transmission" of COVID-19. In a phone message sent out to parents, Vaughan Steffensrud Elementary School, a K-3 school in Chisholm, said St. Louis County public health officials recommended a 14-day stop to in-person classes to wait out the virus's incubation period.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
willmarradio.com

Renville County resident passes away from COVID-19- related illness

(Olivia MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported 2645 more cases of COVID-19 and 13 more COVID-related deaths. One of those deaths was a resident of Renville County in their early 70s, and one of the 13 deaths occurred in February but is just now being counted as being COVID-related. Locally there were 78 cases of coronavirus reported in Stearns County, there were 16 in Meeker, 15 in Kandiyohi, 8 in both Pope and Renville, 4 in Chippewa and 3 reported in Swift County. The figures were based on approximately 38,100 test results.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
wiproud.com

How much has Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death rate increased in September?

(NEXSTAR) — Over the past two weeks, the U.S. saw a 40% rise in COVID-19 deaths. In Wisconsin, the death rate increased by 36% with an average of 16 deaths per day. Wisconsin’s death rate increase was relatively low compared to other states, based on data from Johns Hopkins analyzed by the New York Times. Maine only averaged around four deaths per day over the past two weeks; however, that amounted to a 275% increase from the previous two-week average.
WISCONSIN STATE
willmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County resident dies of COVID-19-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported the death of a Kandiyohi County resident in their late 70s from COVID-19-related illness. It was one of 10 reported as Minnesota's pandemic death toll is about the crack the 8000 mark...it is currently at 7993. There were 2474 more cases of coronavirus reported Monday, including 62 in Stearns County, 10 in Meeker, 8 in Kandiyohi, 7 in Pope, 6 in Renville, 5 in Swift and 3 in Chippewa County. The figures were based on approximately 37,300 test results. Monday's figures go through last Friday at 3 a.m. The weekend figures will be released tomorrow.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
whbl.com

FIRST COUNTY DEATH DUE TO COVID SINCE JULY 28 REPORTED BY DPH

A resident of Sheboygan County in their 70s has become the most recent victim of COVID-19 here, the first casualty reported by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health since July 28th. The person is the 38th in their 70s to pass because of the coronavirus. Seventy-nine residents were 80 or older, twenty-three were in their 60s, six were in their 50s, five were in their 40s, three were in their 30s, and one was between 10 and 19 years old. 155 persons in all, or 1% of the 15,117 cases recorded here so far, have died.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,350 New Cases, 8 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a three-day total of 1,350 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 1,122 are confirmed and 228 are probable cases. All the deaths occurred in September. One person was in the 50-64 age group and the rest were 65 or older. There have been 7,937 total hospitalizations and 117,081 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 12,686 New Cases, 52 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 12,686 new coronavirus cases and 52 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,382,933 cases and 28,864 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,337 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs. The state says 12,588,317 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,146,333 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDAM-TV

MSDH: More than 3,000 news COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that the state had added more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases to the coronavirus. MSDH said Monday that 3,765 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state as of Sunday, Sept. 12. Seventy-one deaths were reported statewide, with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAVY News 10

NC COVID-19 September 7 update: More than 21,000 new cases reported over Labor Day weekend, nearly 3,800 currently hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday. Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 4,124 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are also up with 3,779 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
willmarradio.com

More COVID Cases Linked To MN State Fair

(St. Paul, MN) -- In the latest update, the state Department of Health now says 153 COVID-19 cases have now been directly linked to the Minnesota State Fair. Those numbers include four reported hospitalizations. Health officials say the data, which jumped by more than half from last week's report, is most likely underreported. The fair recommended, but did not require, COVID-19 precautions like masks and proof of vaccination.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy