Weekend report shows 4603 more cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota
(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released it's report of additional COVID-19 cases and deaths from 3 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday. Over the 3 day period there were 4603 cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's pandemic total to nearly 674,000. Of that number, nearly 653,000 victims have recovered. There were 12 deaths recorded, bringing Minnesota's death toll to 7915. Locally, there were 150 cases reported in Stearns County, 38 in Kandiyohi, 23 in Meeker, 14 in Renville, 11 in Chippewa, 9 in Pope and 2 in Swift County. The figures were based on approximately 14,400 test results.www.willmarradio.com
