Weekend report shows 4603 more cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

A resident of Sheboygan County in their 70s has become the most recent victim of COVID-19 here, the first casualty reported by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health since July 28th. The person is the 38th in their 70s to pass because of the coronavirus. Seventy-nine residents were 80 or older, twenty-three were in their 60s, six were in their 50s, five were in their 40s, three were in their 30s, and one was between 10 and 19 years old. 155 persons in all, or 1% of the 15,117 cases recorded here so far, have died.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO