BOSTON (CBS) — Zach Wilson got off to a rough start against the Patriots in Week 2. And the finish wasn’t much better, as the rookie quarterback was picked off four times in New England’s 25-6 victory in the Meadowlands. Wilson started his MetLife Stadium debut by completing his first two passes to the New England defense. His first interception came on New York’s first offensive possession of the game, with J.C. Jackson coming down with an impressive INT off a ricochet. With Ja’Whaun Bentley applying pressure up the middle off a delayed blitz, Wilson fired a pass over the middle...

